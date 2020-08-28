PM Modi Pays Tribute To Social Reformer Mahatma Ayyankali

PM Modi paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary

Mahatma Ayyankali Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali, saying his work towards social reforms and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire people.

"India remains indebted to greats like Mahatma Ayyankali. His work towards social reform and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire. Remembering him on his Jayanti. A few years ago, had attended a programme to mark his Jayanti. Here is my speech..., " he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister posted a link to the speech he had delivered at an event in 2014 to remember Mahatma Ayyankali.

Here is my speech.

Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram, Shashi Tharoor wrote on social media, "Remembering Mahatma Ayyankali, one of the first of the great Dalit reformers, who transformed the lives of millions in Travancore by standing up for their rights against the iniquitous social practices of that era. Thiruvananthapuram is proud of its son on his 157th birthday."

Remembering #MahatmaAyyankali, one of the first of the great Dalit reformers, who transformed the lives of millions in Travancore by standing up for their rights against the iniquitous social practices of that era. Thiruvananthapuram is proud of its son on his 157th birthday.

Mahatma Ayyankali was born on August 28, 1863 in present day Kerala.