Maharashtra Woman Dies By Suicide Over Dowry Harassment Months After Marriage

Months after she got married, 23-year-old Mayuri Gaurav Thosar died by suicide in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, allegedly due to continuous harassment by her in-laws.

Ms Thosar died by suicide four months after her marriage and a day after her birthday. Her parents and relatives accused her in-laws of subjecting her to relentless mental and physical torment, as well as demanding money.

Her parents said that several mediation attempts were made over four months of the marriage, but were unsuccessful as the torture allegedly continued.

The victim's family is demanding the immediate arrest and strict action against the in-laws. They have refused to allow the post-mortem examination to proceed until the accused are taken into custody.

No FIR has been filed and the police are saying they will investigate the incident first.

Nikki Bhati, 28, was burnt alive by her in-laws last month in Noida, which followed years of domestic abuse and demands for dowry. Her seven-year-old son and sister, married in the same family, were witnesses to the horrific crime. The case garnered national spotlight after a video emerged showing Nikki hobbling down the stairs while on fire. She later died of burn injuries.