Maharashtra Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested: Cops

The incident took place in Kalyan, Thane district, Maharashtra. (Representational)

Police have arrested the husband and the father-in-law of a 24-year-old housewife from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for abetting her suicide, an official said on Monday.

A case was registered against the husband of the woman and her in-laws under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code after she hanged herself at her house in Kalyan on Sunday, police said.

The accused used to harass the woman over petty things and beat her. Unable to bear the harassment, she hanged herself at their house in Kalyan on Sunday noon, as per the First Information Report.

