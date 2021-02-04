Maharashtra: Two Leopards Die After Being Hit By Vehicles On Highway

The felines were apparently crossing the road in the night when they were knocked down, an official said.

Two leopards have died after being run over by unidentified vehicles on the busy Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, a forest department official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday on the highway in Sahapur area of Thane district, Chief Conservator of Forest Naresh Zurmure said.

The felines were apparently crossing the road in the night when they were knocked down by unidentified vehicles, the official said.

Some locals spotted the carcasses in the middle of the road and alerted the forest department and police early Thursday morning, he said.

The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

