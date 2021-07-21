Maharashtra Teen Allegedly Kills Mother, 48, After Fight; Arrested: Cops

The incident took place in Vasai area on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old man allegedly strangled his mother to death after a fight in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Both of them had frequent arguments, an official from Vasai police station said.

They again had one on Tuesday following which the accused allegedly strangled his 48-year-old mother to death with a belt, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The accused was arrested and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

