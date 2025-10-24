Maharashtra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide At Hospital Amid Rift With Cops

A woman doctor allegedly died by suicide at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Phaltan sub-district hospital.

It came amid an ongoing dispute between the doctor, identified as Sampada Munde, and the district police over a medical examination, sources said.

The two parties earlier had an argument, after which a departmental inquiry was also initiated against the doctor, the sources added.

Dr Munde had reached out to her senior, claiming that she was being treated unfairly, and threatened to die by suicide if the alleged ill-treatment did not stop, the sources said.

Police said a detailed probe is underway.

