Maharashtra Revises Guidelines For Salons And Gyms: What's Allowed

Maharashtra Covid curbs come into effect from tomorrow

Salons and gymnasiums will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the Maharashtra government announced today revising the COVID-19 restrictions announced a day earlier.

The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow.

On Saturday, when the state reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases, the government had said gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons will function at 50 per cent capacity.

The order was revised on Sunday and the beauty salons were grouped with the hair cutting salons.

"Beauty salons will be grouped with hair cutting salons and shall be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity subject to restriction mentioned in the table for hair cutting salons. In these establishments only those activities that do not require removal of masks by anyone shall be allowed. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the government said in a statement.

A similar directive was issued for gymnasiums and the government said only those fully vaccinated will be allowed to use the facility.

"Gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to use of masks while performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," it said.

Sports complexes, swimming pools, spas and wellness centres continue to remain shut.

The Maharashtra government has also imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am from January 10.

The government has also capped the attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings at 50. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Shopping malls, market complexes will work with 50 per cent capacity and will be closed between 10 pm and 8 am. The 50 per cent rule will also apply to cinema halls, where night and morning shows have been banned.

Schools and colleges will remain closed till February 15.

Government offices should opt for work from home and working hours should be staggered if people have to go to office, the government circular said. Private offices have also been asked to allow work from home and stagger working hours.

The health department had earlier said a lockdown will be considered when the demand for medical oxygen crosses 800 metric tonnes per day, or more than 40 per cent of hospital beds for Covid patients are occupied.