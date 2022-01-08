Maharashtra's New Curbs As State Sees Exponential Rise In Covid Cases

Maharashtra announced a series of fresh restrictions today as it logged 41,434 new Covid cases today -- marginally higher than yesterday. Thirteen people died in the last 24 hours -- five of them in Mumbai. India's financial capital reported 20,318 cases in the last 24 hours – a shade lower than yesterday's 20,971.

The Uddhav Thackeray government has barred gatherings of more than five people. Only vaccinated people will be allowed to take public transport.

Schools and colleges will continue to be closed till February 15.

Shopping malls, market complexes will also work with 50 per cent capacity and will be closed between 10 pm and 8 am.

Hair salons, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and wellness centres have been shut. Under the new rules, cinema theatres will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity and will be closed from 10 pm to 8 am.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low, state health minister Rajesh Tope has said.