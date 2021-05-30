Maharashtra Restrictions Extended, Shop Timings Changed. See Details

Delivery of non-essential items via ecommerce will now be allowed (Representational)

All essential shops, which were open from 7am to 11am, can now operate from 7am to 2 pm, Maharashtra announced today easing restrictions for districts with less than 10 per cent Covid positivity rate and where occupancy of total oxygen beds available is less than 40 per cent.

For stand-alone non-essential shops, decision will be taken from the local disaster management authorities. However, if they are allowed to open, they should also operate till 2 pm like essential shops.

Delivery of non-essential items via ecommerce will now be allowed. Government offices involved with Covid-related work can now operate with 25 per cent of staff.

See the full order by the Maharashtra government:

