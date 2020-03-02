No Discussion On Maharashtra Muslim Quota: Sena After Minister's Remarks

The denial from Uddhav Thackeray's Sena comes after VHP raised concerns.

Two days after a minister in the Maharashta coalition government said a new bill to give 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in educational institutions will be introduced in the state assembly soon, the Shiv Sena, another member of the alliance, denied any such proposal.

The denial from Uddhav Thackeray's Sena comes after right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) raised concerns over reports that the tri-party alliance government - of the Shiva Sena, Sharad Pawar's party and the Congress - is planning to quota to Muslims in educational institutions.

"News of the Maharashtra government's decision to grant religion-based reservation to Muslims is worrisome. The appeasement of Muslims should not be done by a government led by the Shiv Sena. This is the Hindu society's expectation, " the VHP tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the Shiv Sena's communication cell replied to the VHP's tweeted in Hindi, "No such subject is under discussion."

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had said on Friday that the government is also planning to make room for reservation in jobs and that the government is seeking legal advice for it.

The previous government, a coalition between the Sena and the BJP, didn't give reservation for Muslims despite a court order, Mr Malik said.

"We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this (assembly) session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation," said the minister.

The NCP, along with the Congress and the Shiv Sena, formed government last November after the Sena quit the alliance with BJP over power-sharing.

A 5 per cent reservation for Muslims may add to the existing quota figure, which is already above the 50 per cent capped by the Supreme Court, after quotas to Marathas in education and jobs were introduced last year.