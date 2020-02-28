Maharashtra To Provide 5% Quota To Muslims In Education, Says Minister

Maharashtra will introduce a bill to give 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in education

A new bill to give 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in Maharashtra will be set in motion by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a state minister has said. This bill will be tabled during the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra assembly, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said today.

Mr Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - one of the three alliance members of the MVA - said they are also planning to make room for reservation in jobs and the government is seeking legal advice for it.

The previous government, a coalition between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the BJP, didn't give reservation despite a court order, Mr Malik said.

"We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this (assembly) session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation," said the minister from Sharad Pawar's NCP that along with the Congress and the Shiv Sena formed government last November after the Sena quit the alliance with BJP over power-sharing.