Maharashtra Reports 8,000 Covid Cases For 4 Days In A Row

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Maharashtra reported 8,623 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with over 8,000 cases for four days in a row, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The state, which has been the epicentre of the recent surge in the coronavirus cases, recorded 51 deaths, the latest data showed.

Its capital, Mumbai, reported 987 new cases, while 4 people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, followed by Kerala. Four cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amravati -- together account for 3,401 or 40 per cent the new cases.

Several restrictions have been imposed in the areas that are reporting the spike in the state. The cities in the Vidarbha region have reported a spike in cases in the last one week.

Lockdown in Amravati city was extended for a week on Saturday, while restrictions were also imposed for the weekend in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal.

In Mumbai, only 50 people are allowed in social gatherings due to the surge.

In Pune, schools and colleges have been asked to remain shut till February 28. The students are expected to be able to continue with their online classes.

India registered a single-day spike of over 16,000 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451.

16,488 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a day, while the death count rose to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, with 2,84,297 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers on the 42nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.37 crores in the country, the Health Ministry said on Friday.