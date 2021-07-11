Maharashtra Reports 8,535 New Covid Cases, 156 Deaths

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.02 per cent. (File)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 8,535 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 156 fatalities while 6,013 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the fresh additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra rose to 61,57,799 and the death count to 1,25,878. The total count of recoveries so far climbed to 59,12,479, leaving the state with 1,16,165 active cases, it said in a statement.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.02 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent.

Mumbai reported 558 fresh cases during the day and 15 deaths, taking the count of infections to 7,27,694 and the count to 15,627.

Mumbai division reported 1,704 new cases and 35 deaths, which raised the caseload to 16,15,264 and the number of the dead patients to 33,022, the department said.

Nashik division reported 852 fresh cases including 429 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 2,139 cases including 755 in Satara district, 565 in Pune district and 305 in Pune city, the department said.

Kolhapur division recorded the highest number of 3,282 cases during the day in the state, including 1,193 in Kolhapur district and 927 in Sangli district.

Aurangabad division saw 144 new infections including 114 in Aurangabad city.

Latur division reported 283 cases including 169 in Beed district, Akola division 83 and Nagpur division 48.

Nagpur city reported five fresh cases during the day, the department said.

With 2,10,411 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra reached 4,40,10,550, it added.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra: Positive cases 61,57,799, deaths 1,25,878, recoveries 59,12,479, total tests 4,40,10, 550, active cases 1,16,165, tests today 2,10,411.