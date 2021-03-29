Maharashtra Reports 31,643 Cases, 102 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, also saw a decline in its daily cases.

Maharashtra has reported 31,643 coronavirus cases and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is a significant decline in daily cases in the state, which had logged 40,414 infections on Sunday, recording its highest ever spike.

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, also saw a decline in its daily cases. The city had recorded 6,923 cases yesterday - its biggest single-day figure. On Monday, the Maharashtra capital logged 5,888 news cases and 12 deaths.

20,854 people were discharged today, which took the state's recovery rate to 85.71 percent. As of now, 23,53,307 people have recovered.

Case fatality rate in the state is 1.98 per cent.

"Currently 16,07,415 people are in home quarantine and 16,614 people are in institutional quarantine," the government said in a statement.

Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week with as many as one lakh new infections being added to the state's tally in this period.

In a meeting on Sunday, the state's health department raised concerns over the possibility of the state's health infrastructure getting stressed because of the massive coronavirus surge.

Today, the Maharashtra government asked hospitals and health facilities to discharge asymptomatic patients to make room for those with serious symptoms.

The state government has placed restrictions on assemblies to stem the growth of the virus. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reportedly asked officials to make preparations for a lockdown as people were not following Covid protocols.



Experts say Covid mutants and people not following protocols are the two main reasons for the surge.

The Union Health Ministry today said eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have reported account for 84.5 percent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day.