Maharashtra Records 788 Fresh Covid Cases, 1 Death In 24 Hours

COVID-19 fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.82%, recovery rate is 98.12% (Representational)

The single-day count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra went up by 246 in the last 24 hours to reach 788 on Sunday with one fatality, as per state health department data.

The new additions raised the cumulative tally of the cases in the state to 81,49,929 and the death count to 1,48,459.

Maharashtra reported 926 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Friday and 542 on Saturday.

Mumbai city recorded 211 fresh cases on Sunday, making it the sixth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The sole fatality due to COVID-19-related complications was reported from Ratnagiri district under the Kolhapur circle, a health department official said.

With 560 patients recovering from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the overall count of recoveries rose to 79,96,883, leaving the state with 4,587 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 10,059 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,67,04,363, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures for the day: Fresh cases: 788, Fatality: 1; Active Cases: 4,587, Tests: 10,059.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)