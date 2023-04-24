Maharashtra Records 545 Fresh Covid Cases, 2 Deaths

The state has 6,055 active cases. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 545 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities, the health department said.

After the new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,61,894 and the death count to 1,48,504.

A day earlier, Maharashtra recorded 850 cases and four fatalities.

Mumbai saw 141 fresh cases and one fatality while another person died of COVID-19 in Ratnagiri.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.81 per cent.

A total of 655 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 80,07,335. The current recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

The state is now left with 6,055 active cases.

With 8,278 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the count of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 8,68,93,709.

The dominant variant of COVID in circulation is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 789 cases were found to be infected with this variant so far in Maharashtra, while five patients infected by this variant have died, the health department said.

It said since January 1 this year, 86 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. 72.09 per cent of the 86 fatalities occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, while 84 per cent of the dead had comorbidities. 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows:

Fresh cases 545;

fatalities 2;

active cases 6,055;

and tests 8,278.

