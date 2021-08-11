Maharashtra Records 5,560 Covid Cases, 163 Related Deaths In 24 Hours

Mumbai logged 285 new cases and nine deaths (File)

Maharashtra reported 5,560 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities in 24 hours Wednesday while 6,944 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said. On Tuesday the state had reported 5,609 new cases and 137 fatalities.

The caseload in the state has risen to 63,69,002, while the death count has reached 1,34,364, he said.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients increased to 61,66,620 on Wednesday, leaving the state with 64,570 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.82% and the fatality rate at 2.1%.

At 811, Ahmednagar reported the highest number of new infections among districts.

Of the eight administrative regions, the Pune region reported the highest 2,342 new cases, followed by 1,143 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 791 cases, Nashik region 943, Latur region 255, Aurangabad region 42, Akola region 31 and Nagpur region 13 cases.

Of 163 fatalities, the highest number of deaths (69) were reported from the Pune region, followed by 35 in the Kolhapur region.

Mumbai region reported 25 deaths due to COVID-19, Nashik region 24, Aurangabad region one, Latur region seven, Akola region two. The Nagpur region did not report a single Covid related death.

Mumbai logged 285 new cases and nine deaths. Pune reported 667 new infections and seven fatalities.

With 2,11,041 samples being tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far climbed to 5,01,16,137.

A total of 4,01,366 people are under home quarantine in Maharashtra while 2,676 are in institutional quarantine.