Maharashtra Polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia To Head Congress Screening Body

Jyotiraditya Scindia will head the screening body that also consists of leader like Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress on Thursday formed a six-member screening committee for Maharashtra assembly elections, with party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chairman.

A party statement said that other members of the panel are AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and Pradesh Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, besides Congress Legislative Party leader KC Padavi.

Harish Chaudhary and Manickam Tagore are also its members.

Assembly elections in the state are slated for later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP. The Congress will contest the election in alliance with the NCP.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.