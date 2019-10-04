Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Ex-Minister's Supporters Attack BJP Candidate's Car In Mumbai

BJP's candidate Parag Shah's car was vandalised while he was on his way to file nominations.

Supporters of former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta, angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar, vandalised the car of Parag Shah, the BJP candidate from the assembly seat, on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.15 am when Mr Shah was on his way to file his nomination papers for the October 21 polls, an official said.

As Parag Shah, accompanied by a group of BJP activists, headed to the venue of filling papers, men claiming to be supporters of Prakash Mehta reached their and stopped Mr Shah's car, he said.

Prakash Mehta's supporters were angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar (East), from where he won in 2014, by the ruling party.

They damaged the car's glass and also other parts of the vehicle, he said.

Parag Shah was unhurt, but remained seated inside the car till the crowd was dispersed, the official said.

Mr Mehta's supporters raised slogans against Mr Shah and also held him responsible for denial of ticket to their leader.

As the crowd swelled near Parag Shah's car and road traffic was disrupted, police intervened and dispersed the mob, the official said.

