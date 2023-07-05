Ajit Pawar Camp's Phone Call To MLAs: 'Respect Sharad Pawar, But...'

Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday.

The internal rift between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will play out at two meetings called by rival factions who claim to have the support of the party's legislators. While Sharad Pawar's NCP is banking on the 83-year-old's experience and popularity, the Ajit Pawar camp, sources said, is asking MLAs to make a "practical decision".

Leaders part of the Ajit Pawar faction reportedly called MLAs before today's meeting and asked them to join them as this will help them in the 2024 elections.

"Joining us will help you in the 2024 elections. If there are projects that are incomplete in your constituency, if the funds aren't passed, we will help you in getting all these funds for the projects," Ajit Pawar camp has told NCP leaders, according to sources.

The party legislators are also being urged to make a practical decision, as they respect Sharad Pawar, but time has changed now, and they should "go with the flow".

As legislators arrive at the venue, Ajit Pawar supporters are making them sign an affidavit. Sources said that these signatures will be submitted to the Election Commission of India and stake claim to the party name and symbol.

The Sharad Pawar camp too has issued a whip to all party leaders asking them to attend a meeting at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre today.

The meetings come just days after Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's NCP has moved a petition before Speaker Narwekar, seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who defected last week. The party has also written to the Election Commission of India (EC) conveying that Sharad Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999, continues to head the party and that there is no change in the leadership.