Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's Party Issues Whip To All MLAs, Key Meet Today

Mumbai:
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, while the rival group headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also called a separate meeting of party legislators here.
The one-line whip issued on Tuesday by Jitendra Awhad, chief whip of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said the meeting has been called by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm at YB Chavan Centre on July 5, and the presence of all MLAs is mandatory.
Sharad Pawar named Mr Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight other MLAs on Sunday.
Here are the LIVE updates on the key meeting:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
All NCP Workers With Sharad Pawar, Says Jitendra Awhad
Newly appointed Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad expressed strong disapproval over the NCP Ajit Pawar faction using Sharad Pawar's photo at their party office saying that all the NCP workers support Sharad Pawar and are upset about Ajit Pawar's move.
"All NCP workers are with Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar). That is why workers are angry with what Ajit Pawar did. That is why his poster has been removed from the party office," Jitendra Awhad said.
Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Politics: NCP Showdown In Mumbai Today, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar Dial MLAs
The two NCP factions will hold key meets in Mumbai today to demonstrate that the bulk of the party's legislators are with them. The party has been in firefighting mode since Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the Maharashtra government last week.