All Is Well, Says Team Shinde Amid Pushback Buzz Over Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar's entry into Maharashtra's ruling coalition has generated great discomfort among the Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde -- so much so that the Chief Minister cancelled all his appointments and called an urgent party meeting at his official residence this evening. Sources said the MLAs are objecting to the alliance, pointing out that Sena founder Bal Thackeray would never have associated with the Nationalist Congress Party.

The argument is an uncomfortable one for Mr Shinde, who split Shiv Sena alleging that Uddhav Thackeray has deviated from his father's ideology and claimed Bal Thackeray's legacy. Alliance with Sharad Pawar's party and the Congress was his biggest grouse against the former Chief Minister.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has been rubbing it in. On Monday, the party tweeted a video of Mr Shinde and his loyalists' earlier statements, captioning it "What will you say now?".

The MLAs are also displeased about the space in the ministry shrinking after NCP's entry.

"The scope of ministerial aspirants from BJP and Shiv Sena minimised after NCP joined the government. This has upset some MLAs. The Chief Minister is aware of this," Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar was quoted as saying by news agency Press trust of India.

After the meeting, senior leader Uday Samant denied there were any differences within the party. "Leaders of all the three parties will run the government together, there is no difference between us. There was a discussion on strengthening the organisation... The 2024 election will be fought under the leadership of Shinde-ji," he said.

What puts the Chief Minister in an extra tough spot was his warm welcome to the NCP rebel after his entry.

"Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one Chief Minister and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," he said on Sunday after Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr Shinde's party had made it clear over two months ago that they were not enthused at the prospect of having NCP in the ruling alliance.

"Our policy is clear about it. The NCP is a party which betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power," Shinde Sena faction spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat had told reporters on April 19.

"If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP," he had said.

"Ajit Pawar doesn't have a free hand there (in the NCP). Therefore, if he leaves the NCP, we will welcome him. If he comes along with a group of NCP (leaders), we will not be in the government," Mr Shirsat had said.

For the Chief Minister, the entry of Ajit Pawar ahead of the resolution of the disqualification notice against them is inconvenient. It provides the BJP with an option, reducing its dependence on the Shiv Sena. Today, Mr Pawar said he would like to be the Chief Minister someday.