Facing Rebellion, Sena Has One "Advice" For BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, while answering questions on the rebellion in his party, today offered an "advice" to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is accused of engineering the rift.

"I will give only one advice to Devendra Fadnavis, to not involve himself in this crisis. Avoid what happened one morning because it comes undone in the evening (referring to Devendra Fadnavis short-lived 80-hour government with Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Ajit Pawar in the state in 2019)," he said, leading to laughter from the Sena workers present there.

In 2019, Ajit Pawar stunned political circles in the state by teaming up with Devendra Fadnavis even as his party was holding meetings with the Shiv Sena and Congress to form a non-BJP government.

Devendra Fadnavis later described the decision as a "mistake" but added he "does not regret it".

"I don't regret it but we should not have formed such a government. This was a mistake," the BJP leader had told Marathi daily Loksatta.

Mr Fadnavis's name has once again grabbed headlines after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and took 21 MLAs with him. Since the rebellion on Monday night, the number of MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp has swelled to over 40.

The rebels are camping at a five-star hotel in BJP-ruled Assam.

Though the BJP has denied the accusation of engineering an "Operation Lotus" in Maharashtra, a young MP, known to be close to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is reported to be in touch with the rebels, sources told NDTV.

At least three Assam BJP ministers are also closely overseeing logistical matters at the Guwahati hotel, they added.