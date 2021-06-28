Maharashtra Parents Attend Son's Canada Wedding Online Amid Covid Restrictions

The wedding was was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube for family members (Representational)

With the present coronavirus situation posing global restrictions on travel and other fronts, a family based in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district found a way out to solemnise the marriage of their son, who resides thousands of kilometres away in Canada.

The Dombivli couple attended the wedding of their son - Bhushan Chowdhary and his bride Mandeep Kaur - in online way.

The event took place on Saturday, in which priests chanted hymns from Dombivili, while the couple got married in Canada, which was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube for the family members and friends from both the sides.

During this online ceremony, the relatives and friends symbolically showered 'akshata' (sacred rice grains) on the newly-weds.

Talking to media, the groom's father Hiraman Chowdhary said, "Both the families wanted the function to go ahead come what may, and we felt that this was the best way to do it."

"This also saved a lot of money," he said.

