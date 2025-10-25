Kerala Couple Registers Marriage Via Video KYC, Internet Reacts

In a futuristic incident, a couple from Kerala's Kawassery Panchayat captured everyone's attention by symbolising the country's digital progress. They registered their marriage through Video KYC. This adorable video of the couple smiling for the camera as they verify their documents online is now going viral on the internet.

What once required multiple visits to government offices, extensive paperwork, and long waiting times is now possible in a matter of minutes, thanks to technology.

Watch video here:

Kerala sets an example !!



In Kawassery, Kerala, Lavanya and Vishnu got married and registered their marriage instantly through Video KYC.

The Panchayat member even handed over a digitally verified certificate with their photo on the same day.



Respected Panchayati Raj Minister… pic.twitter.com/HGAnoU5cu0 — Sreekanth B+ve (@sreekanth324) October 23, 2025

The couple, Lavanya and Vishnu, got both their marriage registration and verification done on the same day. The Panchayat official handed them a digitally signed certificate with their photo.

The post was shared by X handle, Sreekanth B+ve, and wrote, "In Kawassery, Kerala, Lavanya and Vishnu got married and registered their marriage instantly through Video KYC. The Panchayat member even handed over a digitally verified certificate with their photo on the same day."

The post read, "Kerala sets an example !! ...It will make the process faster, transparent, and more citizen-friendly."

Social Media Reaction

People praised this method on social media and congratulated them.

One user posted on X praising Kerala's digital progress, writing, "100% Literacy for a reason."

Another user called this wedding "Cool" and praised this approach.