Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Tuesday informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to social media, the minister of state for home said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is good and have started medication as advised by doctors."

Sources close to the minister said he had recently come back from the US and had got himself tested as a precautionary measure, and the report returned positive.