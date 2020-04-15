Maharashtra Minister Denies Reports, Says COVID-19 Test Report Negative

A journalist, who had interviewed Jitendra Awhad, also tested positive on Monday. (File)

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad released his coronavirus test report which came negative after some media reports claimed that he had tested positive.

"I am fit and fine... Working on streets... But some channels using me for TRP... Interesting to know that they think people watch this also. Undoubtedly, I was exposed for over a month... God is kind who are kind to others," NCP leader Mr Awhad tweeted.

Mr Awhad was advised to go into quarantine after a police official, with whom he had come into contact a few days ago, tested positive for COVID-19.

A journalist, who had interviewed Mr Awhad, also tested positive on Monday.