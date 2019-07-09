Narayan Rane Urged Me To Save Son In Assault Case: Chandrakant Patil

A video of the visit and Chandrakant Patil's claim surfaced on social media on Monday.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, in a video that surfaced on Monday, has claimed Rajya Sabha leader Narayan Rane had urged him to "save" his son lawmaker Nitesh Rane in the July 4 deputy engineer assault case.

Nitesh Rane, Kankavli leader, was arrested after he poured mud on National Highway Authority of India deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar while protesting against potholes and slush on the congested Mumbai-Goa highway.

Mr Patil had visited Mr Shedekar's residence in Pune on Friday and made the claim while speaking to the latter's family.

A video of the visit and Mr Patil's claim surfaced on social media on Monday.

In the clip, Mr Patil is heard telling Mr Shedekar's family that he had asked the local superintendent of police and collector to slap attempt to murder charge on Nitesh Rane.

"After the incident, I immediately called up SP and Collector and asked to invoke attempt to murder section in the case.....(Narayan) Rane then urged me to save his son but I asked him what kind of behavior (of Nitesh Rane) was it," Mr Patil is heard saying in the clip.

Mr Patil is also heard telling the family that Mr Shedekar had been provided police protection.

Nitesh Rane was charged under sections of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty among others and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act based on the complaint by Mr Shedekar. He was sent to police custody till July 9.

Speaking later in Baramati on Monday about his statement in the clip, Mr Patil said that the mud-pouring incident had affected the morale of officials and it was necessary to initiate action in the case. Incidentally, after the video of the assault surfaced, Mr Rane had apologised for his son's behaviour.

"I apologise for my son's act of pouring mud on a government official. The protest (against poor condition of the highway) was for the local people," he had said on July 4.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability