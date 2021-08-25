Narayan Rane's Son Nitesh Shares Clip From 'Raajneeti'. Target, Sena

Nitesh Rane shared a clip from the movie "Raajneeti".

Union Minister Narayan Rane's son shared a movie clip to give a warning to Shiv Sena, shortly after the Union Minister got bail last night. Narayan Rane's arrest - over his comment on slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - has deepened the rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena; the state witnessed unprecedented scenes on Tuesday as the workers of the two parties clashed.

In a late-night tweet, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane shared a clip from Bollywood movie "Raajneeti" where actor Manoj Bajpayee is heard repeating a phrase in Hindi: "Karaara jawaab milega." The video was targeted at the ruling Shiv Sena.

"He who spits in the sky doesn't realise that he will get himself dirty," the Bollywood actor is heard saying in the clip.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, 69, is the first Union Minister in 20 years to get arrested. His dramatic arrest on Tuesday - while he was having his meal - has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Hours later, he got bail.

Shortly after, he tweeted: "Satyamev Jayate (truth prevails)"

The row started on Monday over Mr Rane's comments on Uddhav Thacekray at a "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" organised nationwide by the BJP. "It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to ask about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap," Mr Rane, who was earlier with the Shiv Sena, Mr Rane said at the event.

His party colleague Devendra Fadnavis said he did not support the comment. However, he compared the Shiv Sena to "Taliban rule". "I want to make it clear that we do not support the comment about the Chief Minister but we will stand by Rane with all our strength. I want to tell the police commissioner that if there is no action against those who attacked our offices then both opposition leaders will sit on dharna at the police commissioner's office. There should be rule of law, not Taliban rule," he said.

The Union Minister's lawyer said he will have to appear before the police on August 31 and September 13.