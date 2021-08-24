Narayan Rane Was Eating When Cops Arrested Him, BJP Releases Video

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested while he was having lunch.

Union Minister Narayan Rane was eating when he was arrested today at Maharashtra's Sangameshwar over his "slap Uddhav Thackeray" comment, the BJP alleged, releasing a video.

The video showed Narayan Rane, 69, holding a plate, lunch half-eaten, as his supporters tried to block the police.

A man believed to be his son Nitesh Rane was heard saying: "Sir is eating. One minute. One minute...Don't touch me."

The minister was later taken to a police station in Sangameshwar, around 300 km from Mumbai.

Mr Rane was arrested on non-bailable charges including rioting over his comment on slapping the Maharashtra Chief Minister for forgetting the year of India's Independence.

"It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (Uddhav Thackeray) a tight slap," Mr Rane had said during his "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in Raigad on Monday.

Mr Rane, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in July, is the first central minister to be arrested in 20 years.

Earlier today, Mr Rane had warned the media against reporting his "imminent arrest", declaring that he was no ordinary man.

"I haven't committed any crime. You should verify it and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my 'imminent' arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man?" he had said.

The BJP called the arrest unconstitutional.

"The arrest is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed," BJP chief JP Nadda said.

Top BJP sources said the party does not support what Mr Rane said on Uddhav Thackeray, but the action was undemocratic.

"He only talked about slapping but the Shiv Sena has always believed in the politics of slaps. The Sena has always used violence against its opponents," BJP leaders said.