'If You Challenge Me, I Will...': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange To Union Minister Narayan Rane

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday hit out at Union minister Narayan Rane, saying if the BJP leader confronts and challenges him, he was ready to act similarly.

Mr Jarange was speaking to reporters at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on the seventh day of his indefinite fast to press for the demand for inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Two days back, Mr Rane had lashed out at Mr Jarange for threatening to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Maharashtra.

"Manoj Jarange made a loose and senseless comment that he would make it difficult for PM Narendra Modi to visit any place in Maharashtra. He has crossed all limits. I dare you to even move from your place when PM Modi visits Maharashtra. I do not consider him a leader of Marathas," Mr Rane had said, responding to Mr Jarange's warning that no public meetings of the PM would be allowed to be held if his demands were not met.

Referring to his remarks, Mr Jarange said, "We did not say anything about you (Rane). Since you are older than me, I respect you. But I had warned you not to speak against me...So if you confront me, I am ready to confront you. If you challenge me, I will challenge you back."

Mr Jarange also said that Union minister's son and former MP Nilesh Rane should ask his father not to speak against him.

Amid protests being held at some places in the state over the Maratha quota issue, the activist appealed to members of his community to maintain peace during demonstrations.

He asserted that his protest would continue till February 20, and if the government fails to meet his demands, the Maratha community would intensify the agitation.

The government had already announced that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature would be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community.

When asked whether he felt that he had been duped by the government on his demands, Mr Jarange said he was not cheated "but the government's failure to implement the draft notification (on blood relatives) is the real deception".

The government had last month issued the draft notification on granting Kunbi caste certificates to blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas so that they can avail of OBC reservation.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the Bombay High Court, a team of doctors led by district civil surgeon Rajendra Patil gave intravenous (IV) fluids and injections to Jarange on Thursday night. He was also given water.

