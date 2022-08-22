Maharashtra Man Wakes Up Sleeping Wife, Pushes Her In Front Of Moving Train

The victim was badly mutilated and died on the spot, police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at Vasai Road railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said.

A CCTV footage of the incident that took place at around 4.10 am shows the man, in his 30s, waking his sleeping wife up, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of an express train, an official said.

The woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5, when her husband woke her up and killed her by pushing her in front of the Awadh Express, said Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways.

The victim was badly mutilated and died on the spot, he said.

The CCTV footage shows the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform, the official said.

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, and was seen at both these railway stations, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.

According to the police, the couple was earlier seen quarrelling and then sleeping on the platform with their children.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the official said.

A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, it was stated.

