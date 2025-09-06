Maharashtra Man Rapes Fiancee, Strangles Her To Death For Denying Sex

A man in Maharashtra's Palghar raped and killed his fiancee, a minor girl, after she refused to have physical relations with him. The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused, identified as Nilesh Dhongda, visited the girl's house in Bibaldhar village, officials said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accused had visited the victim in the afternoon when her parents had gone to their farm. During this time, he forced her to engage in intimate relations with him. However, she refused. He then sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death, officials said.

The accused fled to the forest near the village immediately.

When the victim's parents returned home that evening from the field, they found their daughter dead.

A case was filed based on the victim's mother's complaint. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

The accused was sent to police custody, and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said.