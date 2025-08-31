Maharashtra Man Kills Lover, Throws Body In Ditch. She Was Angry He Was Marrying Another Woman

A man in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover and dumping her body in a ditch, the police said on Saturday. The accused, Durvas Darshan Patil, was arrested two weeks after his girlfriend, Bhakti Jitendra Mayekar, went missing.

Mayekar, 26, had gone missing on August 17, following which her family filed a police complaint, saying she told them she was going to meet a friend.

The police began an investigation and traced her location near the Khandala area through her mobile phone. They also zeroed in on Patil and started questioning him.

During interrogation, he confessed to the murder and said he threw her body in Amba Ghat. He also reportedly told the police that he killed her as they had frequent arguments over his proposed marriage to another woman.

The police recovered Mayekar's body and arrested Patil and his two aides, Vishwas Vijay Pawar and Sushant Shantaram Naralkar.