Maharashtra Man Goes To Hospital To Bring COVID +ve Mother Home, Told She's Dead

The woman may have died due to cardiac arrest, doctors said (Representational)

A man from Maharashtra's Aurangabad rushed to the hospital minutes after performing the last rites of his father, who had died of coronavirus, to bring home his mother after her recovery from COVID-19 only to find out that she too had died of the deadly infection.

The 38-year-old man said he had received a phone call from his mother, who was admitted at the Chikalthana civil hospital, at around 3:45pm on Thursday, informing that she was being discharged and he should come to pick her up.

"I had just completed my father's rituals half an hour earlier. He died 13 days ago at a government hospital while being treated for COVID-19. When I reached the civil hospital, doctors told me my mother was critical, and some time later informed me that she has died," he said.

"The flowers we had bought to welcome her home had to be used for her funeral. We took her body directly to Kailasnagar crematorium. The turn of events was numbing for the entire family, especially my children who were infected but had recovered after home isolation," he told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the hospital head, Dr Sundar Kulkarni, said, "We did not convey to the woman she was going to be discharged. She was to be sent home on July 17. However, she may have died of cardiac arrest. We tried our best to save her."

Former corporator Kailas Gaikwad, who reached the hospital to help the family, said the death must be probed.

Maharashtra has 2,84,281 covid cases. The state has witnessed over 11,000 deaths so far. India crossed the 10-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after biggest one-day jump of 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. Over 6.35 lakh patients have recovered.