Maharashtra Man Arrested For Molesting And Raping His Minor Daughters: Report

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting and raping his two minor daughters at their house in Navi Mumbai, police said today.

The accused, a widower, is a driver by profession.

As per the police case or FIR, the accused used to molest his 12-year-old daughter and rape another daughter aged 13. Police are questioning the eldest daughter, 17, about the accused, police inspector Ravindra Patil told news agency Press Trust of India.

The accused used to threaten his daughter with dire consequences if they disclosed the matter to anyone, he said.

He has been charged under sections 354 (Outraging modesty of a woman) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the policeman said.



