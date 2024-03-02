Maharashtra Man Arrested For Issuing Death Threat To D Fadnavis: Cops

The case was filed on the complaint of activist Akshay Panvelkar, police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday from Satara for allegedly issuing a death threat to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a Mumbai police official said.

Kinchak Radhakrishna Navle, who hails from Beed, had given an interview to a Youtube channel during which he made the death threat and also used objectionable language against the deputy Chief Minister, the Santacruz police station official said.

On Thursday, one Yogesh Sawant was held from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district for allegedly sharing Navle's interview on social media platforms, the official added.

The case was filed on the complaint of activist Akshay Panvelkar, the police official said.

Navle, who is a farmer, and Sawant have been remanded in police custody and probe is underway to find out why they acted in this manner, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)