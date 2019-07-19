Maharashtra Man Allegedly Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Beaten Up: Cops

The police said investigation is underway and the complaint is being verified. (Representational)

A man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, today, the police said.

Imran Ismail Patel, a hotel employee, said in his complaint that a gang of around ten people stopped him near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area when he was returning home on his motorbike.

They beat him up and forced him to say "Jai Shri Ram", he claimed.

The man told the police that some people, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to the spot and saved him.

Police inspector Madhukar Sawant said investigation is underway and the complaint is being verified.

A case under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion) and 144 (unlawful assembly) was registered, the police official added.

