Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Key Minister Missing With 13 MLAs

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: BJP won all five seats it contested in legislative council elections.

Maharashtra Minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 11 other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there is a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan".

This comes hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling alliance and the BJP won five seats each in the Legislative council elections. Opposition BJP won all five seats it contested.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 21, 2022 12:25 (IST) "Uddhav Thackeray is no match to Sharad Pawar's political maneuvering skills": Jayant Mainkar, Senior Journalist #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/u3u4CrSOHu - NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 12:11 (IST) #Maharashtra | Shiv Sena MLAs arrive at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai amid crisis



NDTV's Saurabh Gupta reports pic.twitter.com/TtdbCcJpIu - NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 12:08 (IST) #Maharashtra | 21 MLAs with Sena's Eknath Shinde: Sources



NDTV's Saurabh Gupta reports pic.twitter.com/CUarCN2K6z - NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 12:02 (IST) Pune | BJP workers celebrate party's victory in Maharashtra MLC elections pic.twitter.com/nQsBGSpcsX - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 12:00 (IST) "Eknath Shinde A Loyal Party Worker": Sena's Sanjay Raut On Speculations

Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of trying to weaken Sena in Maharashtra. "Gujarat leaders have kept them in Surat. We spoke to several of them who want to come back but aren't being allowed to. It's a siege," he said. Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of trying to weaken Sena in Maharashtra. "Gujarat leaders have kept them in Surat. We spoke to several of them who want to come back but aren't being allowed to. It's a siege," he said.

Jun 21, 2022 11:57 (IST) We're minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on political turmoil in the state pic.twitter.com/WVGNjI1a9p - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 11:53 (IST) Here's the number game in the #Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the ongoing crisis in #MahaVikasAghadipic.twitter.com/i8DpsxVmqI - NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 11:50 (IST) Who Is Eknath Shinde, Minister At Heart Of Crisis For Team Thackeray

Mr Shinde has reportedly been upset with the party for some time now after being deliberately sidelined. He enjoys a good relationship with all parties. Mr Shinde has reportedly been upset with the party for some time now after being deliberately sidelined. He enjoys a good relationship with all parties.

Jun 21, 2022 11:40 (IST) Mumbai | Shiv Sena leader & Maharasthra Minister Anil Parab arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency, in connection with an alleged money laundering case - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 11:35 (IST) Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress Leaders Meet At Party Leader's Residence

Maharashtra | Congress leaders meet at party leader Balasaheb Thorat's official residence, Royal Stone bungalow in Mumbai; party leader Ashok Chavan arrives for the meeting pic.twitter.com/bMTTcV3NxU - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 11:30 (IST) Maharashtra is different but is it their property? BJP is the largest party here, Devendra Fadnavis a popular leader. It is nobody's property. It can see what you did in 2.5 yrs. It's our duty to set things right. We care for Maharashtra, they care about power: Pravin Darekar,BJP https://t.co/hpGw5IinrKpic.twitter.com/xNSgi1akQy - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 11:26 (IST) BJP misuses its power, they are taking the Indian democracy towards untruthfulness. I am sure the truth will win. I have called a meeting of all Maharashtra Congress leaders today: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on MLC elections pic.twitter.com/KRtbJdCdYs - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Jun 21, 2022 11:18 (IST) Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/cDUFjfm9pf - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022