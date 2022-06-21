Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Key Minister Missing With 13 MLAs

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there is a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan".

Maharashtra Minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 11 other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there is a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan".

This comes hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling alliance and the BJP won five seats each in the Legislative council elections. Opposition BJP won all five seats it contested.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra:

"Eknath Shinde A Loyal Party Worker": Sena's Sanjay Raut On Speculations
Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of trying to weaken Sena in Maharashtra. "Gujarat leaders have kept them in Surat. We spoke to several of them who want to come back but aren't being allowed to. It's a siege," he said.
Who Is Eknath Shinde, Minister At Heart Of Crisis For Team Thackeray
Mr Shinde has reportedly been upset with the party for some time now after being deliberately sidelined. He enjoys a good relationship with all parties.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress Leaders Meet At Party Leader's Residence
Maharashtra Minister And Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde: Team Uddhav Thackeray In Trouble - Key Leader Missing With MLAs: 10 Points
