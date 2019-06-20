Maharashtra House Canteen Allegedly Serves Chicken In Veg Food, Probe On

Devendra Fadnavis said canteen staff have been asked to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.

Taking serious note of chicken pieces found in a vegetarian dish in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan's canteen, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said an inquiry was on to ascertain if the kitchen where the dish was prepared followed food safety norms.

Speaking in the state Assembly when the issue was raised by NCP member Ajit Pawar, Mr Fadnavis said strict instructions would be given to the canteen staff to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

On Wednesday, a government official ordered ''matki usal'' (a vegetarian Maharashtrian dish) in the canteen and found chicken pieces in it.

After Mr Pawar raised the issue, Congress member Vijay Waddetiwar also told the Lower House that cow dung was recently found in the food served to a patient at the Government Medical College in Nagpur.

To this, Mr Fadnavis said, "This is a serious issue and the guilty (in the hospital incident) will be suspended."

He said instructions will also be given to check if the kitchen in the Vidhan Bhavan premises was adhering to guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Centre has enacted a new Food Safety Act, Fadnavis said, adding that his government will ensure its compliance in the state.