Assembly Election 2019 Live Updates: Haryana Congress Releases Poll Manifesto

Ghulam Nabi Azad, along with Kumari Selja released the manifesto.
BJP chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala are among the top leaders who will hit the campaign trail for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana today. Mr Shah is scheduled to hold public gatherings in Maharashtra's Sangli, Akkalkot, Tuljapur and Latur districts. In Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath will hold two public meetings in Colaba and Kandivali area. Randeep Surjewala, who is the in-charge of Congress' communication wing, will hold multiple public meetings in Haryana.
Kumari Selja attacks Manohar Lal Khattar
The chief minister has openly threatened to behead his own party colleague, Kumari Selja said, adding that he has failed to curb unemployment and rising crime.
Congress leader Kumari Selja attacks BJP over farm loan waiver. The leader said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled the loan waiver "saying farmers will get lazy."
33% reservation for women in Congress manifesto
If voted to power, Congress will provide a 33 per cent reservation for women in government service, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
Congress Releases Haryana Manifesto
The Congress has released its election manifesto in Haryana.