Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Ahead of BJP's Meet With Governor, Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs

New Delhi:
Government Formation In Maharashtra: Six Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Devendra Fadnavis.
The BJP on Wednesday talked about "good news" and said it would meet the Maharashtra Governor today, setting off talk of an agreement with ally Shiv Sena just two days before the deadline for government formation. "Good news can come anytime," a senior BJP leader said after the feuding allies met for the first time on Wednesday. Six Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the farm crisis in the state after rain. Sources say a formula for government formation was discussed in the meeting, the first since the results of the Maharashtra election on October 24.
Here are the live updates on Maharashtra government formation:
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has cancelled all his appointments and is flying to Nagpur, signaling a spurt of activity in the standoff between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena with just a day to the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra. Sources say Nitin Gadkari, a senior BJP leader of Maharashtra, will meet with Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor.
Sources say Nitin Gadkari, a senior BJP leader of Maharashtra, will meet with Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor. Mr Gadkari confirmed his sudden flight and told NDTV he would "meet people" in Nagpur over the "current situation in Maharashtra".
Nitin Gadkari's Sudden Flight To Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has cancelled all his appointments and is flying to Nagpur, signaling a spurt of activity in the standoff between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena with just a day to the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra.
Sena leader Sanjay Raut reports of Shiv Sena shifting its MLAs to a resort: There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first.
BJP To Meet Maharashtra Governor Today
The BJP on Wednesday talked about "good news" and said it would meet the Maharashtra Governor today, setting off talk of an agreement with ally Shiv Sena just two days before the deadline for government formation.