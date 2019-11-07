Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Ahead of BJP's Meet With Governor, Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs

Maharashtra Government Formation: Six Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the farm crisis in the state after rain.

All India | Posted by | Updated: November 07, 2019 10:52 IST
Government Formation In Maharashtra: Six Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Devendra Fadnavis.

New Delhi: 

The BJP on Wednesday talked about "good news" and said it would meet the Maharashtra Governor today, setting off talk of an agreement with ally Shiv Sena just two days before the deadline for government formation. "Good news can come anytime," a senior BJP leader said after the feuding allies met for the first time on Wednesday. Six Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the farm crisis in the state after rain. Sources say a formula for government formation was discussed in the meeting, the first since the results of the Maharashtra election on October 24.

Here are the live updates on Maharashtra government formation:




Nov 07, 2019
10:52 (IST)

Nov 07, 2019
10:33 (IST)
Nov 07, 2019
10:32 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari's Sudden Flight To Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has cancelled all his appointments and is flying to Nagpur, signaling a spurt of activity in the standoff between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena with just a day to the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra.
Nov 07, 2019
10:02 (IST)
Sena leader Sanjay Raut reports of Shiv Sena shifting its MLAs to a resort: There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first.
Nov 07, 2019
10:00 (IST)
BJP To Meet Maharashtra Governor Today
The BJP on Wednesday talked about "good news" and said it would meet the Maharashtra Governor today, setting off talk of an agreement with ally Shiv Sena just two days before the deadline for government formation.
