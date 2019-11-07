Sena Refutes Report Of Moving MLAs To 5-Star Hotel Amid Row With BJP

"Uddhav ji will discuss the Shiv Sena's policies with his MLAs and give them guidance," Sanjay Raut said.

Shiv Sena MLAs are committed to the party and do not need sequestering to keep them from defecting, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said today, rubbishing reports. "No party will break in Maharashtra," he asserted.

Sources have told NDTV that arrangements have been made to shift Sena MLAs to a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, just a few minutes away from Matoshree, party chief Uddhav Thackeray's home. The MLAs will be moved to the hotel depending on the decision the party makes after the meeting of the MLAs at Matoshree.

"There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first," Sanjay Raut told reporters.

"No one can dare to come near Shiv Sena MLAs."

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of party MLAs at his home in Mumbai amid reports that the BJP, specifically its Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will meet with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Maharashtra will go into President's rule if no government is in place by tomorrow, before the state assembly's term ends.

"Uddhav ji will discuss the Shiv Sena's policies with his MLAs and give them guidance," Mr Raut said.

Yesterday, a BJP leader close to Mr Fadnavis, Sudhir Mungantiwar, had talked about "good news" and said that the Mahayuti (BJP-Sena alliance) would come to power, no matter what.

Countering the remark, Mr Raut said: "We will get good news from Mungantiwar himself that Maharashtra will get Shiv Sena Chief Minister."

Last night, there were reports that a section of the Sena's 56 MLAs was in talks to break away and back the BJP, which has 105 MLAs. Together, the two parties (161) won a clear majority in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly but the alliance hit a rough patch over the Sena's demand for a 50:50 partnership that includes rotational chief ministership.

The Sena's perceived attempts to get the support of the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance didn't produce results with Congress president Sonia Gandhi's refusal to consider any truck with the long-term BJP ally.

Mr Raut repeated on Thursday that his party would form the Maharashtra government with its own Chief Minister.

With time running out before the Maharashtra assembly's term ends on Saturday, the Sena MP said: "There is no deadlock from Shiv Sena. We don't carry any locks or keys. We only have one key and that is truth."

