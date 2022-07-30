'No Money Will Be Left Here, If...': Maharashtra Governor's Remarks Create Controversy

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari landed in controversy for saying that if Gujaratis and and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharashtra, the state will have no money left. During a speech yesterday, the Maharashtra governor said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here."

"Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country," Mr Koshiyari added.

#WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Several leaders from the Shiv Sena and Congress have criticised Mr Kohisyari's remarks.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today condemned the remarks saying that the Governor had insulted the hard-working Marathi people.

"Soon after the BJP sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the marathi man is getting insulted," Mr Raut tweeted in Marathi.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said that the governor should not have made the remarks.