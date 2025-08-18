CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi Day After NDA Named Him Veep Candidate

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the ruling NDA alliance named him as its vice presidential candidate.

He arrived here to take part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders.

Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has… pic.twitter.com/5vjFzzwUqn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2025

Soon after the meeting, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated." Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday.

