NCP's Jayant Patil Meets Party Chief Sharad Pawar

Jayant Patil met party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai

Leader of NCP Legislature Party leader Jayant Patil met party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai late on Sunday evening.

The development came in the wake of NCP MLAs who were lodged in Hotel Renaissance being moved to Hotel Hyatt.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar had reiterated that there is no question of forming an alliance with the BJP and his party had "unanimously" decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form the government in Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar wrote: "There is no question of forming an alliance with BJP. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena & Congress Maharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar's statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people."

Mr Pawar's remark comes close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claim that the BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.