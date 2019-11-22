Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Chief Minister For 5 Years, Says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray may take over as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and lead the unthinkable Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, which tentatively calls itself the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (development front)", sources indicated on Thursday. Whether the Sena chief will keep his chief ministership for five years or agree to hand over to the NCP after half-term is among the details that are still not ironed out. The Shiv Sena made it clear that it wants Uddhav Thackeray for the entire term, without any rotational arrangement. A common minimum programme that can accommodate the vastly different agendas of the Sena and the Congress will also be discussed today as the three parties try to find a way of collaborating for the first time. Late on Thursday evening, as Sharad Pawar returned from Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray went to meet the Nationalist Congress Party chief. Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP's Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting, sources said.

Here are the Live updates on developments over Maharashtra government formation: