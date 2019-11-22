Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Chief Minister For 5 Years, Says Sanjay Raut

New Delhi/ Mumbai:
Maharashtra Government Formation: Sena has been waiting for the NCP and Congress to make up their mind.
Uddhav Thackeray may take over as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and lead the unthinkable Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, which tentatively calls itself the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (development front)", sources indicated on Thursday. Whether the Sena chief will keep his chief ministership for five years or agree to hand over to the NCP after half-term is among the details that are still not ironed out. The Shiv Sena made it clear that it wants Uddhav Thackeray for the entire term, without any rotational arrangement. A common minimum programme that can accommodate the vastly different agendas of the Sena and the Congress will also be discussed today as the three parties try to find a way of collaborating for the first time. Late on Thursday evening, as Sharad Pawar returned from Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray went to meet the Nationalist Congress Party chief. Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP's Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting, sources said.
Here are the Live updates on developments over Maharashtra government formation:
Sena Won't Side with BJP Even If Offered Lord Indra's Throne: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne. "Why to meet governor when President's rule is in place," the Shiv Sena leader added.
Sanjay Raut says chief minister from Shiv Sena for 5 years
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra chief minister's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power. "Shiv Sena Chief Minister will be there for full 5 years," he said.
"Sometimes it's better to quit a relationship for self respect": Sanjay Raut
Taking a dig at the former ally, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a tweet said, "Sometimes it's better to quit a relationship for self respect."
Uddhav Thackeray may take over as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and lead the unthinkable Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, which tentatively calls itself the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (development front)", sources indicated on Thursday. Whether the Sena chief will keep his chief ministership for five years or agree to hand over to the NCP after half-term is among the details that are still not ironed out.
On Thursday morning, as the Congress Working Committee met at Sonia Gandhi's home, leaders asked the party chief to consider the "changed circumstances" in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena ended its alliance with the BJP and requested the Congress and NCP's support. The greater enemy in the fight against communalism is the BJP, the Congress chief was told.
Letters of support to be handed over to the Governor on Saturday
The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said letters of support from the MLAs of all three parties will be handed over to the Governor on Saturday. "On Saturday, a letter signed by the MLAs of the three parties will be handed over to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari," he said. Sources in the Sena and NCP say "if all goes well, a swearing in ceremony will take place on Sunday or Monday."
Late on Thursday evening, as Sharad Pawar returned from Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray went to meet the Nationalist Congress Party chief. Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP's Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting, sources said.