Uddhav Thackeray To Lead Maharashtra Government: Sharad Pawar After Talks

Uddhav Thackeray had been urged by the NCP and the Congress to take the top post.

Uddhav Thackeray is the consensus candidate for leading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said after the first joint meeting of the three parties in Mumbai on Friday evening.

As the alliance appeared to have been finalized, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari cancelled his weekend trip to Delhi for a three-day conference called by the President. Sources say given indications that the alliance may stake claim to power any time now, he had decided to stay in Mumbai.

"Discussions were positive, fruitful," said Uddhav Thackeray, as he emerged from the meeting with his son Aaditya Thackeray.

The Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has taken shape more than a week after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, where elections last month gave no party a majority.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena won a majority together with 105 and 56 seats in the 288-member assembly, well past the majority mark, but split after a bitter power tussle.

The Sena ended its alliance with the BJP, its partner for over three decades, over its demand for equal share in power including rotational chief ministership. Uddhav Thackeray last Monday also called Sonia Gandhi and requested her party's support.

Talks for an unlikely Sena-NCP-Congress combo in Maharashtra picked up pace after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave her approval to partnering the ideologically incompatible Sena. It was politically expedient to keep the BJP out of power in India's financial hub, top Congress leaders reportedly advised their chief.

The architect of the coalition is Sharad Pawar, 79, who acted like the bridge between the Congress and the Sena. Over the past two weeks, he had met Sonia Gandhi twice in Delhi.

As the Congress waffled on its decision, Mr Pawar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, ostensibly on the farm crisis in Maharashtra, delivered a sharp message. Congress leaders met the NCP the same evening at Mr Pawar's home.

Mission accomplished, Mr Pawar reached Mumbai last evening, after which he had two visitors -- Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

All three parties have agreed that the Sena will keep the chief minister's post for the full five-year term and there will be no rotational chief ministership.

