Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Horse-Trading Attempts

The Shiv Sena continued its attack on the BJP today accusing its former ally of "horse-trading under the guise of President's Rule" to augment its strength in the House and make a late bid for power.

Published in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the editorial hit out at statements by BJP leaders like Amit Shah and state chief Chandrakant Patil, who said his party was backed by 119 MLAs (including 14 independents) and that it would be impossible for any party to rule the state without support from the BJP. The editorial reminded the BJP it opted against trying to form the government in the state because it lacked the numbers.

Maharashtra has been under President's rule since Tuesday after no party staked claim to form government.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet NCP leader Sharad Pawar at an undisclosed location in Mumbai today to continue negotiations. Mr Pawar is then expected in Delhi on Sunday to meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi. These meetings will likely decide the fate of the Sena-Congress-NCP project.

A joint delegation of the three parties will meet the Governor at 4:30 pm. Officially it will be to talk about unemployment and farmers' distress. However, many view the meeting as a show of strength to a Governor whom the Sena has alleged is working on behalf of the BJP.

