Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Sena To Soon Form Government, Says Sanjay Raut; Sharad Pawar To Meet PM Today

New Delhi:
Sanjay Raut said that a decision on government formation can be taken as early as tomorrow.
All the obstacles that stalled talks of alliance formation in Maharashtra have been cleared, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters, hinting that his party will form government along with Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in the state. Mr Raut said that a decision on the matter can be taken as early as tomorrow.
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farmers' crisis in the state. The two leaders will meet in parliament in the afternoon. The meeting is significant at a time Sharad Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can take power in Maharashtra.
The NCP and Congress will also hold a meeting this evening to discuss how to partner with the Shiv Sena, which had recently ended its decades-old alliance with the BJP over a power tussle.
The Shiv Sena wanted a guarantee of 50:50 power sharing, including rotational chief ministership, but the BJP rejected it.
In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, the pre-poll allies, had won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra standoff:
"Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena," says BJP leader
BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena. He also said that despite holding several meetings the three parties are nowhere close to forming a government in the state.
"Both Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena," Ram Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"It is unfortunate that for last 28 days all the three parties (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena) are holding meetings after meetings without any conclusion. When will their meetings end?" Mr Kadam said.
"On one hand it is being shown that meetings are going on while on the other hand, senior leaders of NCP are issuing statements denying it," he said.
"They have no agenda, no plan. While one party admits having a common minimum programme, the other is out-right contradicting it. Their ideologies are entirely different and they cannot take Maharashtra forward," said the BJP leader.
Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi Today on farmers' crisis
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss farmers' crisis in Maharashtra amid intense political activity to form a government after no party won a majority in last month's election.
The two leaders will meet in parliament in the afternoon.
The meeting is significant at a time Sharad Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can take power in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has told reporters that all the obstacles regarding government formation have been cleared. Mr Raut said that a decision on the matter can be taken as early as tomorrow.
For all the news on yesterday's developments in Maharashtra, click here