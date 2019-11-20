Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Sena To Soon Form Government, Says Sanjay Raut; Sharad Pawar To Meet PM Today

Sanjay Raut said that a decision on government formation can be taken as early as tomorrow.

All the obstacles that stalled talks of alliance formation in Maharashtra have been cleared, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters, hinting that his party will form government along with Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in the state. Mr Raut said that a decision on the matter can be taken as early as tomorrow.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farmers' crisis in the state. The two leaders will meet in parliament in the afternoon. The meeting is significant at a time Sharad Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can take power in Maharashtra.

The NCP and Congress will also hold a meeting this evening to discuss how to partner with the Shiv Sena, which had recently ended its decades-old alliance with the BJP over a power tussle.

The Shiv Sena wanted a guarantee of 50:50 power sharing, including rotational chief ministership, but the BJP rejected it.

In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, the pre-poll allies, had won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

